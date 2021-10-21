MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Shares of MNSO opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. MINISO Group has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 430.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

