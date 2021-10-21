Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $380,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,278 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $123.31 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $218.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.95.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

