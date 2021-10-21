Mirabella Financial Services LLP Lowers Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $565.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $333.31 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $585.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $614.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.46.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

