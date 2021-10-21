Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Short Interest Update

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $582,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 10,566,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $205,202,925.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth approximately $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,292,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,419,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,493,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of MCW opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

