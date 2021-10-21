Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 184,373 shares.The stock last traded at $125.50 and had previously closed at $125.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NBR shares. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.64.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.61) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.10 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -59.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $857,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.