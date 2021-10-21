Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Releases Earnings Results

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.86. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $209.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.50.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,276 shares of company stock worth $1,971,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

