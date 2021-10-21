NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 13.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,078,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,858,000 after purchasing an additional 468,328 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 8.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 183,338 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 140.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 625,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 335,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 81.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

