Network International (LON:NETW) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Network International (LON:NETW) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 415 ($5.42).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NETW. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Network International in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Network International in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 477.20 ($6.23).

Get Network International alerts:

Shares of NETW opened at GBX 349 ($4.56) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 361.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 380.07. The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 116.17. Network International has a 12 month low of GBX 194.10 ($2.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 459.90 ($6.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.