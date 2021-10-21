New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NJR. Bank of America cut New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

