NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane Sells 10,750 Shares

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:NKE opened at $158.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.90 and a 200-day moving average of $149.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 17.5% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,858 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,086 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 69,941 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

