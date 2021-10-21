NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane Sells 10,750 Shares

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:NKE opened at $158.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.90 and a 200-day moving average of $149.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 17.5% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,858 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,086 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 69,941 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
