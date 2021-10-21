North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOA. TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. ATB Capital restated a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.57.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $499.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 135.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 143,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth $714,000. 43.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

