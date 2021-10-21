Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys Shares of 2,213 Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 60,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.48. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.39 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.