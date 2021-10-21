Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $4,919,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,612,000.

NYSE:A opened at $157.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.61. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.65 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

