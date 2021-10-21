Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $115,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 22.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day moving average is $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $92.41.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

