Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $120,000 Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 970.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tilray by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 122,103 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 473.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TLRY opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.61. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TLRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

