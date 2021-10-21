Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLB. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 313,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,817,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,010,000 after buying an additional 482,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $628,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $92.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.10. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.18 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $2,925,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $2,578,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,449,196 in the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

