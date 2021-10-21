Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,400 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 265,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPC. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 4,083,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,753,000 after purchasing an additional 423,372 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,304,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 203,402 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 111,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,130,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 101,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

