OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

OFG Bancorp stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 274,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,140. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.49. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OFG Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of OFG Bancorp worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

