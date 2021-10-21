OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OMF stock traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.35. 4,317,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,695. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OneMain stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of OneMain worth $29,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

