OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OP Bancorp.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $10.47. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,435. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.