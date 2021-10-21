OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. OptimizeRx reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,933.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $773,465.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,159 shares of company stock worth $8,975,506 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth about $153,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPRX traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.17. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $93.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 791.00 and a beta of 0.66.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

