Orchid Island Capital (ORC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ORC opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $691.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.57%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Orchid Island Capital worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

