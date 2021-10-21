Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Trading Up 5.4%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) shares were up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 5,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,394,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Get Ouster alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ouster during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Ouster during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 132.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.