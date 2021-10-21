Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $35.04 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.48.

OVV has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of OVV traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.54. 71,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

