Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on POU. CIBC upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares raised Paramount Resources from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Paramount Resources to an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.38.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$19.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.61. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$20.68.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$274.75 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.0099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,960.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,547 shares in the company, valued at C$273,267.06. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,475.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

