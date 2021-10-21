Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $500.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Paycom Software traded as high as $532.13 and last traded at $531.58, with a volume of 6764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $512.63.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.33.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Paycom Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,786,000 after buying an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,642,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 9.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,135,000 after buying an additional 62,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Paycom Software by 14.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,108,000 after buying an additional 83,573 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,307,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

