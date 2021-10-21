Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $272.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Paylocity from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.17.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $290.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.29. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $298.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.14 million. Analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total value of $54,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $4,392,703.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,745,000 after acquiring an additional 220,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,899,000 after acquiring an additional 355,916 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,337,000 after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,471,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,111,000 after acquiring an additional 34,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

