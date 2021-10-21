PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in September

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,670,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 12,690,000 shares. Currently, 16.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

PBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1,731.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 409,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 387,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after buying an additional 520,132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 494.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 214,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBF opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.98. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

