Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) PT Raised to $23.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price objective increased by analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the coal producer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th.

NYSE:BTU opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.56. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $2,644,219.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock worth $24,178,245. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

