Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut shares of Pets at Home Group to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAHGF opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $7.01.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

