Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Short Interest Update

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the September 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of PXLW opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $231.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.32.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 65.70%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pixelworks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

