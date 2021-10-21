Polygon Management Ltd. Acquires 757,543 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,346,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757,543 shares during the period. Takeda Pharmaceutical comprises about 1.2% of Polygon Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Polygon Management Ltd.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $22,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,717,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098,979 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,063,000 after acquiring an additional 843,710 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,436,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,278,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,740,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,786,000 after acquiring an additional 439,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 179,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 49,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,991. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

