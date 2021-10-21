Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POSH. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $72,020.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 1,000 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,134 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,183.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,100. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

