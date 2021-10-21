PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 100,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,974,426 shares.The stock last traded at $46.95 and had previously closed at $46.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPD by 77.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

