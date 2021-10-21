Private Advisor Group LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at $106,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $122,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $10,505,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CG opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

