Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,206 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Avalon Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $145.14 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $165.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.