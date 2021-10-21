Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.28 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.500-$13.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $13.50-13.90 EPS.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.68. 69,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,683. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $160.56. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

