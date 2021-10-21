RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.86.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $136,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $89,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $91,244 and have sold 169,003 shares valued at $5,715,179. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,769,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,639,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,890,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

