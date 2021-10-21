Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0179 on Major Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, Refereum has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $89.55 million and approximately $17.60 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00103525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.72 or 0.00194140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

