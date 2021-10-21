Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,636,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Relx were worth $43,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Relx by 16.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 605,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 39,235 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 15.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 30.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,983 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on RELX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE RELX opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.3351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.24%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

