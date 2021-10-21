RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.43.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 241.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,596,000 after acquiring an additional 63,665 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 8.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,212,000 after acquiring an additional 86,721 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 74.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,440,000 after acquiring an additional 330,344 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RNR opened at $147.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.24. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $185.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

