Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to post sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on QSR. Stephens downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $61.53. 68,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.36. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

