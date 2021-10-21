Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to post sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of QSR traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $61.53. 68,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.36. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 104.43%.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
