Rhea J. Posedel Sells 9,400 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $197,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $535.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.78 and a beta of 1.46. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

