Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $144.40 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Erste Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $68.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after buying an additional 409,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,621,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,819,000 after purchasing an additional 429,831 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,288,000 after purchasing an additional 261,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

