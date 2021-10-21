Robert Buce Sells 10,952 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. TrueCar had a net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TrueCar by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,218,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 730,119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TrueCar by 720.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 129,962 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

