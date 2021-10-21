Rona Alison Fairhead Acquires 2,277 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rona Alison Fairhead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32.

Shares of ORCL opened at $96.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Oracle by 79.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $5,100,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

