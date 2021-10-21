Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

ROOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Root from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist downgraded shares of Root from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Root from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.92.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. Root has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Root will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Root by 160.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,493 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Root during the second quarter worth approximately $29,587,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter worth approximately $33,534,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter worth approximately $11,278,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Root by 139.5% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 754,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

