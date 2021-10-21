Rope Price Hits $11.38 on Top Exchanges ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Rope has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rope has a total market capitalization of $318,724.84 and $5,147.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope coin can now be bought for about $11.38 or 0.00018100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00068052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00071776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00102600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,904.89 or 1.00023474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.33 or 0.06484855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00022369 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

