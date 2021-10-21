Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Shares of RUSHA stock traded up $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $50.46. 8,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rush Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 882.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

