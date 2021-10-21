Ryan Benton Buys 244,209 Shares of Revasum, Inc. (ASX:RVS) Stock

Revasum, Inc. (ASX:RVS) insider Ryan Benton bought 244,209 shares of Revasum stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$179,493.62 ($128,209.73).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Revasum Company Profile
